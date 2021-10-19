Qatar emir appoints Al-Kuwari finance minister in reshuffle

Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has appointed Ali Bin Ahmad Al-Kuwari as finance minister in a government reshuffle, according to a statement issued by the Emiri court on Tuesday, following the previous minister's arrest in May.

Al-Kuwari had been serving as commerce and industry minister and as acting finance minister before the reshuffle. His predecessor in the finance ministry, Ali Sherif al-Emadi, was arrested over embezzlement allegations and stripped of his duties in May. Reuters has previously been unable to contact him while he is in police custody.

