Huge cache of weapons recovered near India-Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

The Punjab Police and the BSF have recovered a huge cache of weapons near the India-Pakistan border in the Khemkaran area of Tarn Taran district, an official said on Wednesday.

In a joint operation, the Counter Intelligence wing of the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 22 pistols, 44 magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition, the police official said.

One kg of heroin was also recovered, he added.

