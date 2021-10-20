Eleven people on trek to Chitkul go missing
Eight trekkers and three cooks accompanying them on a trek to Chitkul in the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh have gone missing, officials said on Wednesday.The team of eleven people was on a trek to Chitkul via Harsil in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.
- Country:
- India
Eight trekkers and three cooks accompanying them on a trek to Chitkul in the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh have gone missing, officials said on Wednesday.
The team of eleven people was on a trek to Chitkul via Harsil in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said. Comprising seven tourists from Kolkata and one from Delhi, the team had left Harsil for Chitkul on October 11 and was supposed to reach there on October 19. However, when it did not reach Chitkul on Tuesday, worried trek organisers informed the Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Office, Patwal said. An SDRF team is preparing to trace the missing trekkers by a helicopter and rescue them, he said. The team members have been identified as Anita Rawat (38) from Delhi, and Mithun Dari (31), Tanmay Tiwari (30), Vikash Makal (33) Saurav Ghosh (34) Saviayan Das (28), Richard Mandal (30) and Suken Manjhi (43), all from Kolkata. The cooking staff have been identified as Devendra (37), Gyan Chandra (33) and Upendra (32), all from Purola in Uttarkashi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Dholera's sustainable development and adoption of advanced technology makes it a prominent model for the success of industrial smart cities in India: Shri Bhupendra Patel
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel speaks to Uttarakhand CM to provide necessary assistance to pilgrims
Bhupendra Patel asks Uttarakhand CM to help Guj pilgrims stranded due to bad weather
Schools closed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi after IMD issues red alert for heavy rain on Oct 18