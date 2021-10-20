U.S. nominee for ambassador to China Burns says Xinjiang 'genocide' must stop
- Country:
- United States
Nicholas Burns, President Joe Biden's nominee to be U.S. ambassador to China, said on Wednesday that China's "genocide in Xinjiang," abuses in Tibet and bullying of Taiwan must stop.
Human rights advocates have termed China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang region "genocide," a characterization that China rejects.
At his Senate confirmation hearing, Burns, 65, a career diplomat and former U.S. ambassador to NATO, also said Washington is correct in adhering to its "one China" policy on Taiwan, but also right to oppose actions from Beijing that undermine the status quo and that the United States has "enormous latitude" to deepen security assistance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- Beijing
- Washington
- Senate
- China
- Burns
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- Tibet
- Uyghur Muslims
- NATO
- United States
- Xinjiang
ALSO READ
China continues deployment at three airbases in Tibet region; we are fully prepared to deal with any situation: IAF chief.
China shifts top Tibet official to Beijing ahead of next year’s CPC leadership reshuffle
Beijing pushes Tibetan Buddhists to translate classroom texts to Mandarin
Dharamshala: Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile approves three women as cabinet ministers
Why Joe Biden should emulate Canada and go big on private refugee resettlement