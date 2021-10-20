Left Menu

U.S. nominee for ambassador to China Burns says Xinjiang 'genocide' must stop

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 20:08 IST
U.S. nominee for ambassador to China Burns says Xinjiang 'genocide' must stop
  • Country:
  • United States

Nicholas Burns, President Joe Biden's nominee to be U.S. ambassador to China, said on Wednesday that China's "genocide in Xinjiang," abuses in Tibet and bullying of Taiwan must stop.

Human rights advocates have termed China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang region "genocide," a characterization that China rejects.

At his Senate confirmation hearing, Burns, 65, a career diplomat and former U.S. ambassador to NATO, also said Washington is correct in adhering to its "one China" policy on Taiwan, but also right to oppose actions from Beijing that undermine the status quo and that the United States has "enormous latitude" to deepen security assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021