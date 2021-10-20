Human remains found in Florida amid search for Gabby Petito's fiance- MSNBC
Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 23:26 IST
Human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, a young woman who vanished on a road trip with Laundrie, MSNBC reported.
The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called on Wednesday morning to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search for Laundrie was underway, a spokesperson for the office told Reuters earlier.
