Left Menu

Syria, UAE leaders discuss closer relations in rare call

The conflict killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half of Syrias population, including 5 million refugees outside the country.The UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus in December 2018 but relations remained cold since then.Assads office said the two leaders discussed mutual relations and ways of strengthening them in addition to expanding cooperation.

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 21-10-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 01:09 IST
Syria, UAE leaders discuss closer relations in rare call
  • Country:
  • Syria

The United Arab Emirates' crown prince received a rare telephone call from Syrian President Bashar Assad in which they discussed strengthening relations and cooperation, Syria's state media reported Wednesday. The call between Assad and UAE's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed came as some Arab countries are improving relations with Syria, a decade after the country's civil war began. Syrian government forces now control much of the country with the help of Assad's strong allies Russia and Iran, who helped tip the balance of power in his favor. The conflict killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half of Syria's population, including 5 million refugees outside the country.

The UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus in December 2018 but relations remained cold since then.

Assad's office said the two leaders discussed mutual relations and ways of strengthening them in addition to expanding cooperation. It added that they also discussed regional and international affairs. Assad's office did not elaborate. Last month, Assad called King Abdullah II of Jordan for the first time since Syria's conflict began in March 2011. The two countries also reopened a major border crossing between them. The UAE was a supporter of the Syrian opposition, which is now largely confined to a small corner in northwest Syria after Assad's forces gained control of much of Syria in recent years.

The call comes as Syria's economy is being squeezed by crippling Western sanctions and at a time when Damascus badly needs to boost relations with countries such as the oil-rich UAE. The UAE is home to thousands of Syrians who work in the gulf nation and send money to their relatives at home.

Arab and Western countries generally blamed Assad for the deadly crackdown on protests that erupted in 2011 and developed into a civil war, and supported the opposition in the early days of the conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021