Left Menu

Woman, daughter among three shot dead in Haryana's Faridabad

Three people, including a 50-year-old woman and her daughter, were shot dead in a village in Haryanas Faridabad on Thursday, police said. Police said a friend of the elderly womans son was also shot dead.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-10-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 17:13 IST
Woman, daughter among three shot dead in Haryana's Faridabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, including a 50-year-old woman and her daughter, were shot dead in a village in Haryana's Faridabad on Thursday, police said. Police said a friend of the elderly woman's son was also shot dead. The elderly woman's son was injured in the incident and has been hospitalised, SHO of Dhoj police station, Faridabad, Inspector Dayanand said.

He said the 31-year-old woman's husband and one of his friend are the prime suspects in the triple murder.

The police official said a preliminary probe has revealed that the young woman's husband used to doubt her character while there was also a dispute between them over financial matters as well.

The incident took place at the house of the 50-year-old woman when the family was sleeping, the police official said, adding that a murder case has been registered and further investigations were on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021