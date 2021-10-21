Woman, daughter among three shot dead in Haryana's Faridabad

Three people, including a 50-year-old woman and her daughter, were shot dead in a village in Haryana's Faridabad on Thursday, police said. Police said a friend of the elderly woman's son was also shot dead. The elderly woman's son was injured in the incident and has been hospitalised, SHO of Dhoj police station, Faridabad, Inspector Dayanand said.

He said the 31-year-old woman's husband and one of his friend are the prime suspects in the triple murder.

The police official said a preliminary probe has revealed that the young woman's husband used to doubt her character while there was also a dispute between them over financial matters as well.

The incident took place at the house of the 50-year-old woman when the family was sleeping, the police official said, adding that a murder case has been registered and further investigations were on.

