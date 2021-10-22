Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth attended hospital - Palace says

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2021 02:58 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 02:57 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
Queen Elizabeth spent a night in hospital, Buckingham Palace said.

"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," the Palace said.

