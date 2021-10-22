Admiral Karambir Singh, UK Navy Chief discuss collaborative mechanisms towards ensuring peace, security
Indian Navy Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday held interaction with First Sea Lord and United Kingdom's Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Tony Radakin over the collaborative mechanisms towards ensuring peace and security in the region.
Indian Navy Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday held interaction with First Sea Lord and United Kingdom's Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Tony Radakin over the collaborative mechanisms towards ensuring peace and security in the region.
"A fruitful interaction between Adm Tony Radakin, First Sea Lord & CNS, #RoyalNavy & Adm Karambir Singh, #CNS," an Indian Navy spokesperson tweeted. "Amongst other #naval #bilateralcooperation issue, the Chiefs emphasised collaborative mechanisms towards ensuring peace & security in the region. #BridgesofFriendship," his tweet read further. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
