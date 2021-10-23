Left Menu

Two people, including minor, injured in explosion in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-10-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 20:51 IST
Two people, including minor, injured in explosion in Nepal
Two people, including a minor, on Saturday sustained injuries when an unattended bomb suddenly exploded in a community forest area in West Nepal, police said.

Leela Pariyar, 21, and Naresh Pariyar, 14, were injured when the explosive device went off inside Kadkuwa Community Forest area of Birendranagar Municipality-7, they said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Deuti Hospital in Guransam village of Dailekh district.

The incident site is a place where the Nepal Army and road department used to conduct firing training and detonate explosives in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

