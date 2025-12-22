Nepal Army Upholds Democratic Values Amidst Political Turmoil

The Nepal Army on Monday reaffirmed its strong allegiance to the country's Constitution and democratic governance, firmly denying any involvement in political maneuvering during the Gen Z protests last September.

In the wake of questions from media and political circles concerning its protective role over national properties, the Army clarified its actions during the political upheaval. Following the collapse of the K P Sharma Oli-led government, the Army's intervention greatly aided in re-establishing national stability, facilitating the formation of a new government under President Ramchandra Paudel.

The Army stressed its commitment to preventing crises and upheld a clear position of non-interference in political matters. It maintained that its primary duty is to support and align with the government for the nation's security and unity. The article emphasized that objective assessments, rather than superficial criticisms, are essential for enhancing the country's security framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)