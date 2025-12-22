Left Menu

Nepal Army Upholds Democratic Values Amidst Political Turmoil

The Nepal Army has emphasized its unwavering commitment to democracy and the Constitution, clarifying its apolitical stance during the Gen Z protests. Following the collapse of the K P Sharma Oli government, the Army facilitated the restoration of order, collaborating with political leaders to stabilize the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Nepal Army on Monday reaffirmed its strong allegiance to the country's Constitution and democratic governance, firmly denying any involvement in political maneuvering during the Gen Z protests last September.

In the wake of questions from media and political circles concerning its protective role over national properties, the Army clarified its actions during the political upheaval. Following the collapse of the K P Sharma Oli-led government, the Army's intervention greatly aided in re-establishing national stability, facilitating the formation of a new government under President Ramchandra Paudel.

The Army stressed its commitment to preventing crises and upheld a clear position of non-interference in political matters. It maintained that its primary duty is to support and align with the government for the nation's security and unity. The article emphasized that objective assessments, rather than superficial criticisms, are essential for enhancing the country's security framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

