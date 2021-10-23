Left Menu

Militant associate of TRF arrested in J&K's Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-10-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 23:09 IST
Militant associate of TRF arrested in J&K's Baramulla
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Saturday arrested a militant associate of The Resistance Front (TRF) and recovered incriminating material, including ammunition, from his possession in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police along with the Army and CRPF arrested a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit TRF (LeT) at Kitchama, a police spokesperson said.

He said the arrested person has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Malik, a resident of Kitchama, Baramulla.

Incriminating material, including a Chinese hand grenade, two pistol magazines and 16 live pistol rounds, were recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said.

He said Malik was in close contact with an active terrorist namely Hilal Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Shrakwara Kreeri, and was providing logistic and other material support to him.

A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021