Brown sugar seized in Jharkhand; 5 peddlers held

Five peddlers were arrested with brown sugar in separate raids conducted in East Singhbhum and Chatra districts of Jharkhand, police said on Sunday.The police picked up three persons at two places of East Singhbhum district and seized altogether 113 small packets of brown sugar from them on Saturday.While two of them were arrested from Millennium Park area in Jamshedpur, one person was taken into custody from near a temple at Haldipokhar on the outskirts of the city.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 24-10-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 17:33 IST

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five peddlers were arrested with brown sugar in separate raids conducted in East Singhbhum and Chatra districts of Jharkhand, police said on Sunday.

The police picked up three persons at two places of East Singhbhum district and seized altogether 113 small packets of brown sugar from them on Saturday.

While two of them were arrested from Millennium Park area in Jamshedpur, one person was taken into custody from near a temple at Haldipokhar on the outskirts of the city. Police said 100 and 13 small packets of brown sugar were seized from them respectively. Two others carrying 15 grams of the drug were also arrested on the same day from Chiraiyatand Kabristan Road under Sadar police station in Chatra district.

Cases were registered against all the five under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

