PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 25-10-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 13:50 IST
68-year-old shopkeeper attacked with spade, dies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 68-year-old man was killed for objecting to throwing of garbage on the road in front of his shop in a village here, police said Monday.

The incident took place Sunday morning in Rajgarh village that falls under Sangod police station.

Padam Kumar Jain Sunday told Sohanlal Mali alias Bhuriya not to throw garbage in front of his shop, police said.

After some time, Mali reached Jain's shop and attacked him in his head with a spade, the SHO said. Jain was admitted at MBS hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment Sunday night.

Singh's body was handed over to family members after postmortem on Monday morning, Station House Officer Rajesh Soni said.

A case was lodged Sunday morning against Mali under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code but following Jain's death, it was changed to Section 302 (murder), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

