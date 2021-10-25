Left Menu

Iran's top nuclear negotiator will hold talks with EU's Mora in Brussels

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 25-10-2021
Iran's top nuclear negotiator will hold talks with EU's Mora in Brussels
Iran will hold a meeting with the European Union's Enrique Mora, who coordinates talks between Tehran and six powers on reviving a 2015 nuclear pact, Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted on Monday.

"On Wednesday, I will meet the EU coordinator Mora to continue our talks about result-oriented negotiations (between Iran and the six powers)," Bagheri Kani tweeted.

Talks between Iran and major six powers have stalled since the election of hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in June.

