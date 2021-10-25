Iran's top nuclear negotiator will hold talks with EU's Mora in Brussels
Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 25-10-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 19:43 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Iran will hold a meeting with the European Union's Enrique Mora, who coordinates talks between Tehran and six powers on reviving a 2015 nuclear pact, Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted on Monday.
"On Wednesday, I will meet the EU coordinator Mora to continue our talks about result-oriented negotiations (between Iran and the six powers)," Bagheri Kani tweeted.
Talks between Iran and major six powers have stalled since the election of hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in June.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ebrahim Raisi
- Iran
- Tehran
- Enrique Mora
- Mora
- European Union's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Merkel and Israel''s Bennett differ on Iran, Palestinians
Iran to continue supporting Lebanese "resistance" amid threats: FM
Andhra: Over 13,000 aspirants appear for UPSC prelims in Vijayawada
Punish those behind Afghan mosque attack, says Iranian Parliament Speaker
APSEZ not to handle EXIM containerized cargo from Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan from Nov 15