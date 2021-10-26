Left Menu

India, Nepal to discuss bilateral security, defence cooperation in consultative meet from October 28

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-10-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 21:57 IST
India and Nepal will discuss a wide range of issues relating to bilateral security, defence training and capability building during a two-day consultative meeting of top officials in Bengaluru from October 28, according to the Army here.

The 14th meeting of Nepal-India Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru from October 28–29, according to a press release issued by the Nepal Army.

The meeting was supposed to take place in New Delhi two years ago, but has been postponed due to the pandemic.

A Nepalese delegation led by the Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Defence and Nepal Army will be visiting Bengaluru to take part in the meeting.

From the Indian side, a delegation led by the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External affairs will take part in the meeting meant for discussion on various issues relating to training and capability building.

Nepal-India bilateral consultative group was set up in 2003 for holding regular discussion on issues relating to the bilateral security.

