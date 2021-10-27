Left Menu

U.S. voices opposition to Israel's plans for new West Bank settlement homes

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 00:24 IST
The United States voiced strong opposition to Israel's plans to advance thousands of settlement units in the occupied West Bank, saying these moves were inconsistent with efforts to lower tensions and were damaging to the prospects of a two-state solution that Washington has advocated.

Israel on Sunday published tenders for about 1,300 new settlement homes in the occupied West Bank and authorities are also expected to discuss proposals for another 3,000 homes.

