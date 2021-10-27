Left Menu

Indian Army celebrates 75th Infantry Day

The Indian Army celebrated its 75th Infantry Day on Wednesday with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General M M Naravane, and Colonels of the Infantry regiments laying wreaths at the National War Memorial here, the Defence Ministry said. Decorated veterans of the 1971 Indo-Pak war also laid wreaths at the National War Memorial, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 19:08 IST
Indian Army celebrates 75th Infantry Day
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army celebrated its 75th Infantry Day on Wednesday with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General M M Naravane, and Colonels of the Infantry regiments laying wreaths at the National War Memorial here, the Defence Ministry said. ''This day has a unique significance for the nation, as it was on this day in 1947 that infantrymen from Indian Army, led by 1st battalion of Sikh regiment, landed at Srinagar airfield and saved the state of Jammu and Kashmir from a ruthless and treacherous Pakistani invasion,'' the ministry said in its tribute.

The infantry since its inception has displayed fortitude, resoluteness, and a dogged determination, it said. Decorated veterans of the 1971 Indo-Pak war also laid wreaths at the National War Memorial, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021