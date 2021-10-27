Left Menu

Bahrain summons Lebanon's ambassador over Lebanese information minister remarks

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 21:43 IST
Bahrain summons Lebanon's ambassador over Lebanese information minister remarks

Bahrain's foreign ministry summoned Lebanon's ambassador on Wednesday and handed him a letter of protest over remarks by Lebanese minister of information George Kordahi regarding Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates' role in the Yemen war, a statement carried by the state news agency said.

The ministry said in its letter that "crimes by the terrorist Houthi group against the Yemeni republic and its people and its continued aggression against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ... refute these irresponsible remarks that went against diplomatic norms".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021