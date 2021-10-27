Bahrain summons Lebanon's ambassador over Lebanese information minister remarks
Bahrain's foreign ministry summoned Lebanon's ambassador on Wednesday and handed him a letter of protest over remarks by Lebanese minister of information George Kordahi regarding Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates' role in the Yemen war, a statement carried by the state news agency said.
The ministry said in its letter that "crimes by the terrorist Houthi group against the Yemeni republic and its people and its continued aggression against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ... refute these irresponsible remarks that went against diplomatic norms".
