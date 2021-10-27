UAE summons Lebanese ambassador over info minister remarks about Yemen

The United Arab Emirates summoned the Lebanese ambassador on Wednesday to protest over comments made by Lebanon's information minister before he took office that were critical of the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen, UAE state news agency WAM said.

The UAE foreign ministry said it informed the ambassador of its protest and denunciation of George Kordahi's statements, saying they "reflect Lebanon’s growing distance from its Arab brotherly countries."

