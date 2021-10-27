Kerala HC directs NTA to probe into alleged manipulation in NEET candidate's OMR sheet

Kerala High Court on Wednesday has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to probe into the alleged manipulation in the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet of a National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) candidate in the state. Court has also directed the NTA to consider all the material placed by the petitioner and submit a report before the court on or before November 8.

Single Bench of Justice N Nagaresh ordered this while considering the petition of Rithu Sibi, a Thrissur native seeking a CBI probe into the alleged manipulation. She also sought a direction from the NTA to forthwith produce the original OMR of her. According to the petition, the petitioner attended the NEET exam conducted on September 12.

Petitioner alleged, "On the OMR sheet attached to my application number, my signature was seen manipulated. The names of my parents as seen on the OMR sheet were not marked by me. My mother's name is Mini John C. But on the OMR sheet, it was shown as Mini Johna C. I had serious doubt regarding the left-hand thumb impression seen in the OMR sheet. Also, my roll number also does not tally with the bubbled portion." (ANI)

