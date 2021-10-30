Bahrain expels Lebanese ambassador- Al Arabiya TV
Bahrain has asked the Lebanese ambassador to leave within 48 hours, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported on Friday.
The Bahraini step follows similar measures from Gulf ally Saudi Arabia that included a blanket ban on all imports from Lebanon.
