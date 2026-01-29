Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S., Israel, Saudi Arabia Discuss Iran

The Trump administration is conducting high-level talks with Israeli and Saudi officials to address potential military action against Iran. This follows President Trump's decision to send an 'armada' to the region. Saudi Arabia is pushing for a diplomatic resolution while Israel shares intelligence on targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:04 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S., Israel, Saudi Arabia Discuss Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is actively engaging senior officials from Israel and Saudi Arabia this week to discuss the evolving situation with Iran, Axios has reported. These crucial meetings come as President Trump deliberates over potential military strikes.

Efforts to confirm the report through Reuters were unsuccessful, and the White House remained silent on the issue. Military tensions simmer following Trump's recent remarks about deploying an 'armada' towards Iran, expressing hope that military force would not be required.

Israel's delegation arrived in Washington to share intelligence on potential Iranian targets. Meanwhile, Saudi officials are advocating for a diplomatic solution, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly assuring Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian that Saudi airspace will not be used for military action, according to SPA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big AI’s energy problem triggers call for market controls

AI-integrated digital twins redefine modern manufacturing systems

Smart homes and grids turn to AI to cut carbon and balance demand

AI in education still struggles with fairness, clarity and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026