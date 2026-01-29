High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S., Israel, Saudi Arabia Discuss Iran
The Trump administration is conducting high-level talks with Israeli and Saudi officials to address potential military action against Iran. This follows President Trump's decision to send an 'armada' to the region. Saudi Arabia is pushing for a diplomatic resolution while Israel shares intelligence on targets.
The Trump administration is actively engaging senior officials from Israel and Saudi Arabia this week to discuss the evolving situation with Iran, Axios has reported. These crucial meetings come as President Trump deliberates over potential military strikes.
Efforts to confirm the report through Reuters were unsuccessful, and the White House remained silent on the issue. Military tensions simmer following Trump's recent remarks about deploying an 'armada' towards Iran, expressing hope that military force would not be required.
Israel's delegation arrived in Washington to share intelligence on potential Iranian targets. Meanwhile, Saudi officials are advocating for a diplomatic solution, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly assuring Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian that Saudi airspace will not be used for military action, according to SPA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
