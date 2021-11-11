Left Menu

EU envoys discuss more Belarus sanctions, repatriation talks

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-11-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 16:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
European Union ambassadors have discussed sanctioning Minsk airport and its ground operations as a way to prevent international airlines carrying migrants from landing easily, two diplomats said on Thursday.

At a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, EU envoys also were in general agreement that as soon as a new, fifth round of sanctions on Belarus is approved, work should start on a sixth package of restrictive measures.

Ambassadors are considering talks with the United Nations and Belarus to repatriate of migrants massed at the border of Belarus and Poland via the Belarusian airport of Hrodna airport, potentially with some EU funding help, diplomats said.

