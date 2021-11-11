Left Menu

Bihar: Health centre torched, police station attacked as mob goes on rampage over man's death

PTI | Begusarai | Updated: 11-11-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 21:43 IST
An irate mob went on a rampage in Bihar's Begusarai district on Thursday, setting ablaze a health centre and torching the vehicle of a government doctor and a police car after a 20-year-old man drowned during Chhath puja rituals, officials said.

Several police personnel were also injured in the attack by the mob in Bakhri village in the Parihara police station area, they said.

Nunuk Razak, a resident of Shakarpura village, drowned in the Bagmati river during Chhath rituals, they said.

''Razak's family took him to the primary health center, which referred him to the district hospital. When taken to the district hospital, doctors declared him brought dead,'' a senior police officer said.

Enraged over Razak's death, villagers went on a rampage, said Chandra Prakash Mahto, the in-charge of Parihara police station.

The mob pelted stones at the health centre and set it on fire, besides attacking the police station, he said.

A police car and the vehicle of a doctor were also torched, he added.

''The rampage went on for about two hours before additional police forces arrived at the spot. To control the situation, police had to fire in the air and also lob tear gas shells,'' Mahto said.

A case was registered against unknown persons for damaging public properties, he said.

The villagers demanded a post-mortem of Razak's body.

Senior police officers visited the area and assured the villagers that the body would be sent for post-mortem, following which the situation was brought under control.

