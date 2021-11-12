Left Menu

14 arrested in Odisha for duping youths over jobs

Each person was then asked to get two more candidates, and the racket flourished through a snowball effect, he said.

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 12-11-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 22:29 IST
14 arrested in Odisha for duping youths over jobs
Fourteen people were arrested on Friday for allegedly duping youths by promising them jobs in a firm in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said.

Different areas of Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters, were raided and the illegal ponzi scheme racket was busted after an FIR was lodged by a duped person in Bhadrak district, an officer said.

The accused used to entice youth from different parts of the state by assuring them jobs in the company, asking them to pay Rs 15,000 for employment. Each person was then asked to get two more candidates, and the racket flourished through a snowball effect, he said. Many youths, without realising they were trapped in the ponzi scheme, continued to stay in assigned hostels and attend business classes, and continued proving contacts of others, the officer said, adding that 70 such youths hailing from various parts of the state were rescued.

