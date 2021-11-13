Prostitution racket busted, 3 held

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted a prostitution racket and arrested three persons, including two Uzbek women, officials said on Saturday.

Police were informed that some foreigners, who were overstaying, indulged in prostitution.

It was revealed that one man identified as, Monu, was arranging clients for them.

On Thursday, Monu was asked to pimp three to four foreign girls, who would charge about Rs 25,000 each for one night, a senior police officer said.

Police laid a trap near the Bank of Baroda in Rohini Sector 15.

Assistant sub-inspector Balraj was deputed as decoy customer, while ASI Hukan was deputed as shadow customer, the officer said.

Two Uzbek women came in a cab and offered themselves for Rs 20,000 each for one night.

Both the women were apprehended along with the cab driver, Puran Singh (47), a resident of Jahangirpuri, who accepted Rs 2,000 for each girl as his commission, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said.

Thereafter, a case was registered on Friday and all the three accused were arrested, police said.

During interrogation, both the women revealed that they came to India on tourist visa and were overstaying. In order to meet their expenses, they indulged in prostitution for easy money, police said.

The cab driver told police that he came in contact with Ramesh, a procurer, about four to five months ago. Singh used to drop those girls to the clients, they said.

These Uzbek women came in contact with Ramesh through one Guliappa who is also an Uzbek national. On the direction of Ramesh, Singh came to drop the Uzbek nationals. Further investigation is under progress, the DCP said.

