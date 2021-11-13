Left Menu

Prostitution racket busted, 3 held

In order to meet their expenses, they indulged in prostitution for easy money, police said.The cab driver told police that he came in contact with Ramesh, a procurer, about four to five months ago. Singh used to drop those girls to the clients, they said.These Uzbek women came in contact with Ramesh through one Guliappa who is also an Uzbek national.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 18:13 IST
Prostitution racket busted, 3 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted a prostitution racket and arrested three persons, including two Uzbek women, officials said on Saturday.

Police were informed that some foreigners, who were overstaying, indulged in prostitution.

It was revealed that one man identified as, Monu, was arranging clients for them.

On Thursday, Monu was asked to pimp three to four foreign girls, who would charge about Rs 25,000 each for one night, a senior police officer said.

Police laid a trap near the Bank of Baroda in Rohini Sector 15.

Assistant sub-inspector Balraj was deputed as decoy customer, while ASI Hukan was deputed as shadow customer, the officer said.

Two Uzbek women came in a cab and offered themselves for Rs 20,000 each for one night.

Both the women were apprehended along with the cab driver, Puran Singh (47), a resident of Jahangirpuri, who accepted Rs 2,000 for each girl as his commission, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said.

Thereafter, a case was registered on Friday and all the three accused were arrested, police said.

During interrogation, both the women revealed that they came to India on tourist visa and were overstaying. In order to meet their expenses, they indulged in prostitution for easy money, police said.

The cab driver told police that he came in contact with Ramesh, a procurer, about four to five months ago. Singh used to drop those girls to the clients, they said.

These Uzbek women came in contact with Ramesh through one Guliappa who is also an Uzbek national. On the direction of Ramesh, Singh came to drop the Uzbek nationals. Further investigation is under progress, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021