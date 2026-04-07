Bank of Baroda launches ‘bob SAMVAD’ to eliminate language barriers at bank branches

In a landmark step toward redefining customer engagement in banking, Bank of Baroda (BoB) today unveiled ‘bob SAMVAD’, an industry-first AI-powered multilingual conversational platform designed to eliminate language barriers at bank branches and deliver seamless, inclusive customer service.

The platform was formally launched by Shri M. Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in the digital transformation of India’s public sector banking ecosystem.

Positioned at the intersection of artificial intelligence and customer-centric design, bob SAMVAD is set to revolutionize in-branch interactions by enabling real-time, two-way communication across 22 Indian languages, ensuring that customers can engage with bank staff in their preferred language without friction.

Breaking Language Barriers in Banking

India’s linguistic diversity has long posed challenges in ensuring consistent customer service across geographies. Addressing this gap, bob SAMVAD leverages advanced AI-driven speech recognition, natural language processing (NLP), and real-time translation technologies to facilitate instant, context-aware conversations between customers and branch personnel.

Customers can speak or type queries in their native language, which are instantly translated into the staff member’s chosen language—and vice versa—ensuring accurate understanding and efficient service delivery. The platform also supports text-to-speech functionality, enhancing accessibility for customers who prefer audio interactions or have limited literacy.

This innovation is particularly significant in rural and semi-urban areas, where language differences often hinder access to formal banking services.

Government Applauds Innovation and Inclusivity

Speaking at the launch, Shri M. Nagaraju praised Bank of Baroda for pioneering a solution that directly addresses inclusivity in financial services.

He noted that bob SAMVAD would significantly enhance customer experience at branches, promote accessibility, and set a new benchmark for the banking sector. “This initiative demonstrates how technology can be effectively leveraged to bridge critical gaps in service delivery and bring more citizens into the formal banking ecosystem,” he said.

The DFS Secretary emphasized that such innovations align with the Government of India’s broader vision of financial inclusion, digital empowerment, and citizen-centric governance.

AI Meets Customer-Centric Banking

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda, highlighted the strategic importance of the platform in the Bank’s digital roadmap.

“With bob SAMVAD, we are harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to make our branches more inclusive, intuitive, and customer-friendly. By enabling seamless communication in local languages, we are not only improving service efficiency but also strengthening trust and engagement with our customers,” he said.

He added that the platform reflects the Bank’s commitment to operational excellence through innovation, combining cutting-edge technology with human-centric design principles.

Notably, bob SAMVAD has been developed entirely in-house, underscoring Bank of Baroda’s growing technological capabilities and focus on building indigenous digital solutions tailored to India’s unique needs.

Phased Rollout Across Key States

In its initial phase, bob SAMVAD will be deployed across 250 branches in linguistically diverse states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. These regions represent a high degree of language variation, making them ideal for piloting the platform’s capabilities.

The Bank plans a phased nationwide rollout, eventually extending the platform across its vast branch network of over 8,000 domestic branches, thereby scaling its impact across millions of customers.

Driving ESG and Sustainability Commitments

Alongside the technology launch, Shri Nagaraju also visited ‘bob Forest’, a unique green initiative by the Bank located at its Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) office in Mumbai. Spread across 6,000 square feet, the urban green space is designed to promote biodiversity, improve air quality, and contribute to environmental sustainability.

The initiative builds on the Bank’s broader ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) commitments, which include bob Earth, Green Deposits, and Green Bonds, reinforcing its role as a responsible financial institution aligned with sustainable development goals.

A New Benchmark for the Banking Industry

With bob SAMVAD, Bank of Baroda has positioned itself at the forefront of AI-driven innovation in banking, addressing one of the most fundamental barriers to financial inclusion—language.

As India continues to expand its digital and financial infrastructure, solutions like bob SAMVAD are expected to play a critical role in ensuring that technology remains accessible, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of a diverse population.

The launch signals a broader shift in the banking sector toward intelligent, multilingual, and customer-first service models, setting a precedent for other financial institutions to follow.