Pet dogs attack woman in Kerala

A case was registered against a youth whose pet dogs brutally attacked a 38-year-old woman in Thamaserry near here, police said on Sunday.Fousiya, who sustained severe injuries on her face and hands has been admitted to a nearby hospital. She was passing through the area earlier in the day when the dogs pounced on her, they said.

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 14-11-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 21:57 IST
A case was registered against a youth whose pet dogs brutally attacked a 38-year-old woman in Thamaserry near here, police said on Sunday.

Fousiya, who sustained severe injuries on her face and hands has been admitted to a nearby hospital. She was passing through the area earlier in the day when the dogs pounced on her, they said. Roshan (35), owner of the dog, was arrested under various sections of IPC including section 289 and 324. He was later released on bail. PTI RRT ROH ROH

