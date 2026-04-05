Hrithik Roshan Applauds Grand Visionaries of Indian Cinema

Bollywood celebrity Hrithik Roshan has lauded filmmakers for their daring vision in creating VFX-heavy films that provide new cinematic experiences. The actor shared his thoughts on social media, praising movies like Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ramayana' and 'Baahubali' for their transformative approach.

Roshan highlighted the dedication and risk filmmakers, including his father Rakesh Roshan, undertake to deliver original content. He cited that such projects take significant investment and effort to transport audiences into innovative cinematic landscapes.

Amid mixed reactions to the 'Ramayana' teaser, Roshan called for greater appreciation of the hard work by countless artists, emphasizing the noble intent behind pushing creative boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)