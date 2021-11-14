Left Menu

Noida STF catches two kidnappers trying to take away abducted man

A man was rescued from a car by the Noida STF after he was allegedly kidnapped for ransom here, police said on Sunday.The Noida Special Task Force STF freed Amit Kumar, a native of Bulandshahr district and currently living in Ghaziabad, from the clutches of the abductors, Additional Superintendent of Police ASP Raj Kumar Mishra attached with STF Noida told PTI.On Saturday evening, the STF team arrested two men near Hindan Bridge under Teela Mod police station area.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-11-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 22:40 IST
A man was rescued from a car by the Noida STF after he was allegedly kidnapped for ransom here, police said on Sunday.

The Noida Special Task Force (STF) freed Amit Kumar, a native of Bulandshahr district and currently living in Ghaziabad, from the clutches of the abductors, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Raj Kumar Mishra attached with STF Noida told PTI.

On Saturday evening, the STF team arrested two men near Hindan Bridge under Teela Mod police station area. They were identified as Jasbir alias Kaloo and Yogesh who were taking Kumar in a car and were searching for a safe place to hide him for extorting ransom, the police officer said.

Kaloo told the police that he came in contact with Kumar through his neighbour Shaka in Aligarh. He confessed to committing several crimes like looting and attempt to murder, including smuggling of illicit arms from Indore with Shaka's help.

A police uniform, a country-made pistol of .32 bore, five live cartridges and a car used for the kidnapping was recovered, Mishra added.

