U20 National Football C'ship: Kerala beat Haryana 2-0 to reach QFs

In the other match of the group later in the day, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat played a 1-1 draw. Both teams were already out of the reckoning, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 20:48 IST
Kerala and Haryana in action during the championship. (Photo- AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala made the quarter-finals of the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship from Group D when they overcame the challenge of Haryana 2-0 at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama ground on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. In the other match of the group later in the day, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat played a 1-1 draw. Both teams were already out of the reckoning, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

*Kerala 2 (P Adil 22', Ajin A 80') beat Haryana 0 Scoring once in each half, Kerala confirmed their supremacy, finishing the group with an all-win record and nine points from three matches. Kerala will now cross swords with Group B winners Delhi on Thursday for a place in the semi-finals.

Kerala, who dominated the match most of the time, opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. Midfielder Akhish Cyril took a curling corner from the right that landed in the box, and P Adil evaded his markers to head past the Haryana goalkeeper Hitesh. One more goal in the 80th minute by Ajin A decidedly took the match away from Haryana's grip. Kerala finished their group engagements by scoring 11 goals. They conceded only one in the 3-1 win over Gujarat. Haryana ended with two wins and one defeat.

*Andhra Pradesh 1 (Marappa Gowda Sethu 31') drew with Gujarat 1 (Kavy Chauhan 28') The match between Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat was of no consequence as both teams lost their two earlier matches in the group.

Both goals came in the first half. While Kavy Chauhan put Gujarat in the lead in the 28th minute, Gujarat cancelled the lead within three minutes through Marappa Gowda Sethu. The inaugural Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship started on Friday, April 12, 2024, at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Sports Complex, Narainpur, Chhattisgarh.

A total of 32 states are participating in the championship, the final of which will be played on May 22. The U20 Men's National Championship is a unique addition to the AIFF Calendar since an inter-state meet in this age group has never been played before. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

