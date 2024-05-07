Left Menu

FDIC's Gruenberg vows reforms after 'sobering' review of workplace conduct

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 20:48 IST
  Country:
  United States

U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Chairman Martin Gruenberg told agency staff Tuesday that an external review of the agency's culture yielded a "sobering look" at the workplace, including hundreds of allegations of mistreatment.

Gruenberg added he was "very sorry" to anyone who experienced sexual harassment or other misconduct at the bank regulator, and vowed to implement recommendations from the review, which will be made public later today. He also apologized for "any shortcomings on his part," adding he is ultimately responsible for the workplace culture.

