American journalist Fenster out of prison in Myanmar, employer says
Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 15:18 IST
American journalist Danny Fenster is out of prison in Myanmar after being sentenced last week to 11 years in jail, his employer said on Monday.
"Great news. I heard @DannyFenster is out," Sonny Swe, the publisher of Frontier Myanmar, Fenster's employer, said on Twitter. He did not provide details.
