American journalist Fenster out of prison in Myanmar, employer says

American journalist Danny Fenster is out of prison in Myanmar after being sentenced last week to 11 years in jail, his employer said on Monday.

"Great news. I heard @DannyFenster is out," Sonny Swe, the publisher of Frontier Myanmar, Fenster's employer, said on Twitter. He did not provide details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)