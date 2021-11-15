Left Menu

Kenya policemen found guilty of manslaughter in death of British aristocrat

Reuters | Mombasa | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Four Kenyan policemen were found guilty of manslaughter on Monday in the death of Alexander Monson, the son of a British aristocrat who was found dead in a police cell in the beach town of Diani in 2012.

Kenyan High Court judge Eric Ogola issued the verdict at a hearing in the coastal city of Mombasa. The high-profile case had shone a spotlight on police brutality in the east African country.

