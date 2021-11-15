Kenya policemen found guilty of manslaughter in death of British aristocrat
Reuters | Mombasa | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:09 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
Four Kenyan policemen were found guilty of manslaughter on Monday in the death of Alexander Monson, the son of a British aristocrat who was found dead in a police cell in the beach town of Diani in 2012.
Kenyan High Court judge Eric Ogola issued the verdict at a hearing in the coastal city of Mombasa. The high-profile case had shone a spotlight on police brutality in the east African country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kenyan
- British
- Mombasa
- African
- Kenyan High Court
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sardar Patel foiled Britishers' conspiracy to divide India, resolved to make 'Akhand Bharat': Amit Shah
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with British counterpart Johnson
Modi warmly greeted by British PM at climate summit venue
Kenya reopens inquiry into murder of woman last seen with British soldiers
British fishing vessel still held in France, owner says