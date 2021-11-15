Left Menu

Maha: CDS General Bipin Rawat visits IAF headquarters maintenance command

Chief of Defence Staff CDS General Bipin Rawat on Monday visited the IAF Maintenance Command headquarters here in Maharashtra. During his visit, CDS Rawat was briefed about the role of the Maintenance Command in the maintenance of the wide variety of assets held by the Indian Air Force and the associated logistics support, an official release said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:37 IST
Maha: CDS General Bipin Rawat visits IAF headquarters maintenance command
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday visited the IAF Maintenance Command headquarters here in Maharashtra. During his visit, CDS Rawat was briefed about the role of the Maintenance Command in the maintenance of the wide variety of assets held by the Indian Air Force and the associated logistics support, an official release said. He was apprised of the efforts initiated towards achieving self-reliance in the assigned tasks, thereby reducing dependence on foreign OEMs. Aircraft and equipment-related parts and LRUs which have been indigenised by the Base Repair Depots were demonstrated to the CDS, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings - statement; Austria brings back COVID-19 lockdown, this time for the unvaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open - coach; Tennis-WTA calls on China to investigate Peng sexual assault allegations and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open...

 Global
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021