Britain's defence minister visits Ukraine as concern over Russian troop movements persists

Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace met senior Ukrainian officials on a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, a show of support at a time when Ukraine and NATO countries have expressed concern about Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders.

Wallace met his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov, a Ukrainian defence ministry statement said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman on Monday expressed Britain's "unwavering" support for Ukraine and said it would back Kyiv in the face of Russian hostility.

