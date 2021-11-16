Czech minister says new Polish proposal on Turow mine is unacceptable

The Czech Republic has received a new proposal from Poland on the settlement of a dispute over the Turow lignite mine near their border but the new draft is unacceptable, the Czech Environment Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said it would have to discuss the proposal with the incoming government being formed following last month's Czech election before any further steps can be taken.

