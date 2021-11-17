Left Menu

Memorial service for five slain Assam Rifles personnel organised in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 17-11-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 00:20 IST
Personnel of Assam Rifles based in Mizoram on Tuesday organised a memorial service to honour five soldiers of the force, who were killed in an ambush by militants in Manipur's Churachandpur district last week.

The event was attended by Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, DGP SBK Singh and Deputy Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) sector headquarters, among others.

During the brief function, which was held in Aizawl, rich tributes were paid to the five fallen soldiers of 46 Assam Rifles, including the commanding officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi. Tripathi's wife Anuja and 6-year-old son Abeer were also killed in the attack carried out by separatist groups, People's Liberation Army and Manipur Naga People’s Front, near Sehkan village in Churachandpur district on November 13.

The other four personnel killed in the ambush were Riflemen Suman Swargiary, Khatnel Konyak, R P Meena and Shyamal Das.

