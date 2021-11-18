Left Menu

India, France hold talks on nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament

India and France on Thursday held talks on developments relating to nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament and security of outer space. The discussions took place at a meeting of India-France bilateral dialogue on disarmament and non-proliferation in Paris.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:09 IST
India, France hold talks on nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament
  • Country:
  • India

India and France on Thursday held talks on developments relating to nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament and security of outer space. The discussions took place at a meeting of India-France bilateral dialogue on disarmament and non-proliferation in Paris. ''The two sides discussed developments on the disarmament and non-proliferation agenda relating to nuclear, chemical, biological domains, as well as outer space security, conventional weapons and export controls,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. The Indian delegation was led by the Joint Secretary (disarmament and international security) at the MEA and the French side was led by the head of strategic, security and disarmament affairs in the French foreign ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021