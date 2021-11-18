Mexico, Canada seek more inclusive economic framework under USMCA

Mexico and Canada will seek more inclusive economic integration in the framework of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal, Mexico's foreign ministry said Thursday following a meeting between the two countries' leaders.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also agreed to to promote the region's competitiveness, according to tweets by the foreign ministry during a North American leaders' summit in Washington.

