Mexico, Canada seek more inclusive economic framework under USMCA
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-11-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 23:24 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico and Canada will seek more inclusive economic integration in the framework of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal, Mexico's foreign ministry said Thursday following a meeting between the two countries' leaders.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also agreed to to promote the region's competitiveness, according to tweets by the foreign ministry during a North American leaders' summit in Washington.
