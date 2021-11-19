Left Menu

France says it is still short of 150 post-Brexit fishing licences

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-11-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 11:13 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
France is still short of about 150 post-Brexit fishing licenses, Maritime Minister Annick Girardin said on Friday, holding out the prospect of financial compensation for affected fishermen as talks on the matter continue.

"We will continue to fight every day to get what should be ours and so that those 150 licenses arrive," Girardin told France Inter radio.

France and Britain have been at loggerheads over the number of licenses London allocated to French fishing boats after Britain left the European Union. France says many are missing, while London says it is respecting the deal.

