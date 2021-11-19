Britain set to proscribe Hamas as terrorist organisation, U.K. media reports
British Home Secretary Priti Patel is to push for the Palestinian militant group Hamas to be proscribed as a terrorist organisation, according to British media reports on Friday. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed reports of the decision. In a Twitter post he said "Hamas is a terrorist organization, simply put."
