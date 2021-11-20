Antilia bomb scare case: Court grants bail to bookie Naresh Gaur

A special NIA court here on Saturday granted bail to cricket bookie Naresh Gaur, arrested for his alleged role in the 'Antilia' bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case.

Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze is a prime accused in the case.

Special court judge A T Wankhede allowed Gaur's bail plea. Gaur, in his plea filed through advocate Aniket Nikam, had said procuring SIM cards for Sachin Waze was the only role attributed to him. In the plea, he claimed to be ''innocent'' and alleged that he was ''falsely implicated'' in the case. He claimed that he has no connection with the crime in question. ''Merely on the basis of surmises and conjectures, the applicant has been roped in as an accused in the present crime,'' the plea added.

Gaur further stated that there is no iota of evidence to show his involvement in the murder of Mansukh Hiran and that he had never met the deceased or contacted him ever. An explosives-laden SUV was found near 'Antilia', the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, on February 25 this year. Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that he was in possession of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

