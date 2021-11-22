Left Menu

Moscow ready to exploit Belarus migrant crisis - U.S. ambassador

Moscow ready to exploit Belarus migrant crisis - U.S. ambassador
Russia stands ready to take advantage of the migrant crisis in Belarus, Julie Fisher, the U.S. ambassador to Minsk, said on Monday.

Fisher also told a Wilson Center webinar that Washington is concerned that the crisis in Belarus is diverting attention from Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's border.

