Moscow ready to exploit Belarus migrant crisis - U.S. ambassador
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 23:29 IST
- Country:
- United States
Russia stands ready to take advantage of the migrant crisis in Belarus, Julie Fisher, the U.S. ambassador to Minsk, said on Monday.
Fisher also told a Wilson Center webinar that Washington is concerned that the crisis in Belarus is diverting attention from Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's border.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Minsk
- Ukraine
- Washington
- Wilson Center
- Belarus
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine receives almost 3 mln doses of Moderna vaccine under COVAX
Soccer-Genoa name former Ukraine coach Shevchenko as manager
Pfizer could seek broad clearance for COVID-19 vaccine boosters this week - Washington Post
Ukraine reports record 833 daily coronavirus-related deaths
France says Russia refused to hold Normandy format meeting on Ukraine