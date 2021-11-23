Fishing situation with Britain is not satisfactory - French minister
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-11-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 00:18 IST
- Country:
- France
French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Monday that the fishing situation with Britain was still not a satisfactory one, adding the issue had not initially been taken seriously enough by the European Commission.
"It is a EU issue," Beaune said in a an interview with Politico website.
France and Britain have been at loggerheads over fishermens' access to waters in the English Channel following Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Britain
- European
- English Channel
- Clement Beaune
- French
- European Commission
- Politico
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European shares struggle for direction after record run
Two Polish judges' right to fair hearing was breached - European court
European court says two Polish judges' right to fair hearing was breached
European shares struggle for direction after record run
Iran's top nuclear negotiator will meet European counterparts -tweet