Left Menu

EU-India trade pact to ensure Assam tea reaches European countries with zero tariff: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the EU-India free trade agreement will ensure that Assam tea shipments will reach the European countries with zero tariff. Addressing a public rally at the Khanikar Parade Ground here, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken Assam tea to Paris and Berlin along with other countries of the European bloc through the recently signed trade pact.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-01-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 15:56 IST
EU-India trade pact to ensure Assam tea reaches European countries with zero tariff: Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the EU-India free trade agreement will ensure that Assam tea shipments will reach the European countries with zero tariff. Addressing a public rally at the Khanikar Parade Ground here, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken Assam tea to Paris and Berlin along with other countries of the European bloc through the recently signed trade pact. ''The EU-India trade pact will further boost Assam tea exports to European countries'', he asserted. India and the European Union on Tuesday sealed a landmark free trade agreement - billed as the ''mother of all deals'' - to create a market of two billion people, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top EU leadership unveiling a transformative agenda to leverage trade and defence in protecting the rules-based world order. In a bid to woo the tea tribe community ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the union minister thanked the tea garden workers for giving a ''distinct identity to Assam and India as one of the leading exporters of tea to the world''. ''Dibrugarh is known as the tea capital, and garden workers have ensured that the aroma of Assam tea reaches the world. The state is recognised in the world for its tea. It is the hard work of labourers that has ensured this,'' he said. Asserting that tea garden workers have strengthened the state's economy, Shah said they also ensured that the beverage remains a leading export commodity. The BJP leader alleged that the Congress did ''nothing for the welfare of garden workers who have positioned Assam, particularly Dibrugarh, as the tea capital of the country''. ''The chief minister has amended the law to ensure that the tea garden workers get ownership rights of land,'' he said. Shah accused the Congress of giving a toolkit to defame Assam and its tea. Tea garden workers constitute a sizeable electorate in the upper Assam assembly constituencies, which was earlier considered a Congress stronghold, but they have slowly shifted their allegiance to the BJP since 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026