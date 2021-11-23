Left Menu

Russia says it will respond, with Belarus, to provocations

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-11-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 16:48 IST
Russia says it will respond, with Belarus, to provocations
Russia, together with Belarus, will continue to "respond adequately to provocations, including military ones", along their borders with other nations, Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, said on Tuesday.

"Belarus is our closest ally and strategic partner," Patrushev told the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper, commenting on the migrant crisis on Belarus' borders with European Union member nations.

