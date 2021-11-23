Russia says it will respond, with Belarus, to provocations
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-11-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 16:48 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia, together with Belarus, will continue to "respond adequately to provocations, including military ones", along their borders with other nations, Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, said on Tuesday.
"Belarus is our closest ally and strategic partner," Patrushev told the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper, commenting on the migrant crisis on Belarus' borders with European Union member nations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patrushev
- Security Council
- Nikolai Patrushev
- European Union
- Fakty
- Belarus
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. aid chief says Myanmar deteriorating, Security Council meets
U.N. aid chief says Myanmar deteriorating; Security Council meets
Jaishankar, Uzbekistan Secretary of Security Council exchange perspectives on Afghanistan
Persisting exclusion & inequality in membership of UN Security Council needs to be addressed: India
U.N. Security Council urges end to Myanmar violence