Judge extends New York Times ban on Project Veritas coverage

A New York trial judge on Tuesday blocked the New York Times from publishing some materials concerning the conservative activist group Project Veritas, extending an earlier ban in a move the newspaper said violated decades of First Amendment protections. Justice Charles Wood of the Westchester County Supreme Court extended the publication ban at a hearing in White Plains.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 23:29 IST
A New York trial judge on Tuesday blocked the New York Times from publishing some materials concerning the conservative activist group Project Veritas, extending an earlier ban in a move the newspaper said violated decades of First Amendment protections.

Justice Charles Wood of the Westchester County Supreme Court extended the publication ban at a hearing in White Plains. The Times had filed court papers on Monday seeking to have Wood lift a temporary ban he had imposed last week. Wood gave Project Veritas until Dec. 1 to reply to the Times' request. The ban will remain in effect at least until then.

Project Veritas, led by James O’Keefe, has used what critics view as deceptive tactics in its efforts to expose what it describes as liberal media bias. Tuesday's hearing was part of Project Veritas' defamation lawsuit against the Times over a September 2020 article describing a video the group released alleging voter fraud in Minnesota.

