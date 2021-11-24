Left Menu

Russia conducts Black Sea military drills with aircraft, ships -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-11-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 13:29 IST
Russia has conducted military drills in the Black Sea involving around 10 aircraft and some ships, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's Black Sea fleet as saying on Wednesday.

The drills come at a time of high tension over Ukraine, with U.S. officials voicing concerns about a possible Russian attack on its southern neighbour, a suggestion the Kremlin has dismissed as false.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet is based in Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Kyiv wants Russia to hand it back.

